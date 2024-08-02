The number 11 bus service through Earlsdon is now being disrupted. This is the bus stop outside the library which was suspended earlier this week and, a reader has suggested, could remain closed until the school goes back after the summer holidays.
Hopefully it won’t be that long. There is a temporary stop outside Taylor’s butchers, a shorter walk than to/from Warwick Avenue. Once the work is done outside the library, the work crew will move across to the stop outside Elsie Jones House.
11 Bus Stop Suspended
