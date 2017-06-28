Summer Pre-Fest at the Nursery

The Nursery Tavern has two evenings of free music this week, starting tonight with The Upsiders, Fall Girl and a new duo who are playing together for the first time.

Tomorrow, 29 June, the entertainment comes from Warwick University Symphonic Brass, Medieval Boyz and Dan Gascoigne.

The doors open at 8.30pm each evening, with music from 8.45pm until around 11pm. Well-behaved under-18s and dogs are welcome.

If the weather allows, which isn’t looking very likely, the performances will be in the garden, so a jumper might be a good idea.