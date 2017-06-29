Good Neighbours Earlsdon is already celebrating success following its recent launch.

The project, which matches volunteers to visit older people in their own home, held its first volunteer introduction sessions on 19 and 21 June in St. Barbara’s Church meeting room. These volunteers are offering up to an hour each week or fortnight to befriend lonely older people. They like the idea that they can arrange a time which suits them, and they’re making a difference in their local area.

The excellent Chapelfields Community Choir also organised a wonderful evening of choral music on 23 June at St. Mary Magdalen Church in aid of Good Neighbours Earlsdon. They performed alongside guests and raised £250 for the Good Neighbours Earlsdon project.

The next volunteer training will be in July. For more information or to get involved, go to www.facebook.com/goodneighbourscoventry, email: goodneighboursearlsdon@gmail.com or call/text Jessica Moore on 07763 908 460