Footbridge overnight closures

From today, Monday 25 September , Coventry City Council is closing the Central Six footbridge for part of each day. The bridge spanning the railway tracks and Central Six Retail Park, connecting Spencer Avenue / Park with Westminster Road, will be affected for one week to complete bridge maintenance works.

These works will involve the resurfacing of the bridge and to complete the work it needs to be fully closed to its users.

This closure will be in place overnight from 8pm to 6am. A diversion route will be signed.