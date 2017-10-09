Plan Submitted for ex Car Showroom

A planning application (ref. FUL/2017/2280) has been submitted to redevelop the former Albany Motors site at 75-77 Albany Road. (The city council has refused permission for the current use as a carpet showroom). The new proposal is for the demolition of the existing buildings, removal of the existing hardstanding and the erection of a three storey building comprising 8 two bedroom, 4- person, flats.

The proposed building would be positioned to the front of the site and a parking court to the rear would provide 14 spaces for use by the residents. Cycle parking and a bin storage area would also be provided.

The applicants claim to have designed the block of flats to fit in with the character of the surrounding area, but it is entirely modern in appearance and has a flat roof, unlike all the nearby properties.

Public consultation on this plan runs until 27 October.