New Boundary Commission Plan

The Boundary Commission for England have re-assessed their proposals published in 2016 for new boundaries for Parliamentary elections which are required to:

• reduce the number of MPs in the UK from 650 to 600

• reduce the number of MPs in the West Midlands from 59 to 53

• ensure every constituency has between 71,031 and 78,507 electors

Under the latest proposals Earlsdon ward, which is currently part of the Coventry South seat represented by Jim Cunningham, would become part of a new Coventry South and Kenilworth constituency.

However the other wards local to the ECHO area, Whoberley, Sherbourne and St. Michael’s, which under the 2016 proposals were in line to move from Coventry North West to Coventry South, will now remain in Coventry North West – the latter seat, held by Geoffrey Robinson since 1976, would have ceased to exist under the 2016 plan.

To see the proposals go to: here

You have until 11th December to make your comments.

More on this will follow in the December / January edition of ECHO.