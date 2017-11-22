25 Years at the Nursery Tavern

Chapelfields’ Nursery Tavern first opened its doors in 1865 and was taken over in 1992 by Harry Minton and St John Berisford, who have since worked to create the welcoming community pub and music venue that we now enjoy.

Everyone is invited to join them at the Lord Street hostelry from 8pm on Saturday 25 November to celebrate their 25 years, when there will be free food on offer, with most drinks priced at £2.50 each.