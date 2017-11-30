Christmas Photo Sessions at the Juice House

The Juice House will spread some last minute Christmas Magic Sunday 17 and Monday 18 December, when Nina Freeman Photography turning the premises into a Christmas themed photography studio.

Each session costs £60 and includes:

– 30 minute photography shoot

– 2 x digital “Christmas window” images

– 3 x digital Christmas themed studio images

Take your pyjamas for that cosy feel. If you would like to bring a second outfit then bring your Christmas best. The Christmas window scene images are digitally enhanced as shown in the photo.



The sessions are suitable for all children, babies who are able to sit unaided, sibling groups and families, with a maximum of 4 people per shoot.

Contact The Juice House on 7627 3676 to book a slot.