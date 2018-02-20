Cabling Work Progresses

The contractors working for Western Power Distribution have completed the directional drilling from Beechwood Avenue under Kenilworth Road and into the War Memorial Park and they are now in the process of connecting the ducts. The one lane closure and diversion at that junction should now be removed by 23 February. The next phase of the cabling works, the pulling of the cables through the ducting from Hearsall Common through the War Memorial Park is due to take place during March but as yet no dates are available. Further update information will be published in the March issue, on our Facebook page and here on our website.

