A fitting tribute from the Coventry Telegraph to Frank Knee, a WW2 veteran and one of their own long serving employees who was a long time resident of the ECHO area, in Mount Street and then Canley Road.

Any Coventry RFC fans above a certain age would know of his son Paul and nephew Russ who played for the club in the 1970s and 80s, Paul becoming Captain of the club.

Frank Knee Obituary