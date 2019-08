The diversion is to allow for gas pipe replacement work to be carried out.

Rochester Road will be closed at its junction with Beechwood Avenue. While the road is closed Service 5,in both directions, will divert via Shaftsbury Road.

Rochester Road and the Beechwood Avenue/Rochester Road bus stop will not be served.

Alternative bus stops are at

• Radcliffe Road

• Beechwood Avenue (Hartington Crescent bus stop and temporary bus stop opposite)