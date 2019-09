Since the September issue of ECHO was printed, we have been shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely death of Rob Bills, owner of CV Nutrition in Albany Road. The business is featured, and Rob is quoted, on page 7 of this issue.

Rob died in a road traffic accident on Saturday 24 August on Grayswood Avenue.

A crowd funding site has been set up to support his family:

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robert-bills