NHS Plans – what people said is important in Coventry:

Find out the results of the work Healthwatch Coventry did to ask local people what the local NHS should focus on. They ran two surveys and discussion groups in April- May this year.

People called for more timely and consistent communication; joint decision making, professionals that listen; and faster support when needed.

Cost; computer literacy, trust and access were seen as barriers to people accessing NHS services more by computer; internet; phone etc

Read the report to find out more about what people said would help:

