Coventry Rail Station Improvements

New phase of work to begin in New Year

The next phase of work on plans to improve Coventry’s railway station will start in the new year. The work to build the new station entrance and multi storey car park will mean that the bus stops and short stay drop off car park will be relocated.

Train timetables will not be affected by the works, which will take place outside of the station itself.

From Sunday 5 January, the existing bus interchange will be fenced off and buses will instead use the stops at the front of the station, next to the main doors.

The following week, Sunday 12 January the current short-stay car park and car park 2 next to the short stay car park will close. Drivers will instead use the area where the bus stops will have moved from. This area will also include a marked bay for taxis picking up and dropping off disabled users and a bay for emergency vehicles.

As part of the works, the bus gate on Park Road will be temporarily disabled, enabling all vehicles to through, which will help to ease congestion and the flow of traffic around the station.

A planning application has been resubmitted for a proposed new two-way road linking Westminster Road to the A4053 Ring Road. The Western Link Road. You can view the planning application online.

The scheme is being led by Coventry City Council, working in partnership with Network Rail, Avanti West Coast and other rail operators, Transport for West Midlands and Friargate JV Project Ltd and other stakeholders. It is being funded with grants from Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal, the Department for Transport and West Midlands Combined Authority. In all the investment is in excess of £80 million.

For more information, contact stationmasterplan@coventry.gov.uk or go to www.coventry.gov.