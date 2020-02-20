CLOSURE OF ALLESLEY OLD ROAD

From Friday 21 February until Sunday 1st March, a small stretch of Allesley Old Road between Queensland Avenue and Kingsland Avenue OUTBOUND from the City will be closed for drainage works.

This will require diversions for motorists and for two bus routes.

The no. 8/8A bus service to Eastern Green will be diverted up Queensland Avenue, along Hearsall Common and Broad Lane and into Glendower Avenue, resuming its usual route from Lyndale Road.

The no. 23 bus to Allesley Park will not turn left into Four Pounds Avenue, instead continuing along Holyhead Road and turning into Grayswood Avenue, picking up its normal route at the junction of Grayswood Avenue and Allesley Old Road.

Both services will run as normal INBOUND to the City.