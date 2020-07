A theft from vehicle has occurred in Earlsdon Street, between 13:00 – 14:00 hours on 21st July.

If you saw any suspicious activity in that area during the material times, or you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, please contact West Midlands Police by telephoning 101 or by going online to www.west-midlands.police.uk/contact-us/live-chat .

For information about security and crime prevention please visit:

Link