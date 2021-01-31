CENSUS 2021

The census is coming on Sunday 21 March 2021.



By taking part, you can help to inform decisions on services that shape your community, such as healthcare, education and transport.



It’s important that you fill in your census questionnaire online. It’s easy to take part, but if you need a little extra help there are a wide range of support services.



There’s language support and accessible census guidance. You can also get help from census staff in the contact centre over phone, in a web chat or on social media.



The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will send you a letter in the post with an access code and instructions. You can fill your census questionnaire in online as soon as you get yours.



If your household circumstances change on Census Day, you can let the ONS know.



Remember, if you, or anyone you know, needs help, there’s plenty available.



For more information, visit http://ow.ly/4yy450DinKv







