Sisha Bar Planned

A planning application (ref: FUL/2020/3049) has been submitted for the Farmhouse, on the corner of Beechwood Avenue and Canley Road. This is for “Change of use from Restaurant to mixed use Restaurant and Shisha Bar (Shisha Bar added to first floor) and existing roof space to accommodate CCTV office area and storage, minor amended (sic) to front elevation to apex and chimney”.



Our apologies that this was not picked up in previous editions of ECHO – it was submitted during our ‘month off’ in the run up to Christmas and not picked up in the New year. Public consultation ends on 16/3/2021, which is well before our April issue is published.



It is listed for a final decision by 19/4/2021.



For more details see the City Council’s planning portal at:

http://planning.coventry.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=813333



n.b. The Smokefree (Premises & Enforcement) Regulations 2007 prohibit the use of shisha pipes in all enclosed public places and workplaces. The law prohibits the smoking of tobacco and anything that contains tobacco and any other substance. If 50% of the walls or more are missing then it is legal to smoke in the area; if more than 50% of the walls are present then it is illegal to smoke in the area.



Related