Music Festival Plan

There is concern locally over a Premises Licence application relating to an event planned for Hearsall Common this summer and potentially annually thereafter.



The application relates to an “outdoor performance of film, dance, live music recorded music and consumption of alcohol” on an unspecified date for Friday ,Saturday, Sunday 12.00 to 23.00 for up to 9,999 persons per day. This application, which was submitted on 31 March, is still in the consultation period. The last date to make representations is Wednesday 28 April.



The application is viewable online at: http://licensing.coventry.gov.uk/MVM/Online/EGov/License_Registers/StdDetails.aspx?PT=&TYPE=LicenceRegistersFullDetailsPK&PARAM0=%27WK/221011170%27&PARAM1=0&XSLT=/mvm/SiteFiles/Skins/M3PP_Online//xslt/Licensing/LicenceRegistersDetails.xsl&FT=Licence%20Details&LAYOUT=UE&DAURI=EGov



Subsequently we have confirmed that the application is for the Legends Festival, a tribute acts concert which is being advertised as being held over two days in July (Saturday 24 and Sunday 25). See: www.legendsfestival.co.uk/coventry





