This a reminder of the commemorative event for ECHO founder Graham Partridge, which is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Thursday 29 July 2021 starting at 2pm. It will be held in the Inspiration Suite in the Village Hotel, Dolomite Avenue, Coventry CV4 9GZ. There will be light refreshments provided later in the afternoon.



Restrictions on such events are expected to be lifted totally from 19 July, and with the invitation being extended to the whole community including, but not limited to, ECHO readers, sellers, advertisers and contributors, it is important for decisions about catering and room capacity to have an accurate idea of numbers. If you intend to come, please email: newsdesk@echonews.org.uk or text / phone 07879 456309, 07866 859497 or 024 7671 5116.



Please also assume that this invitation includes partners and friends, colleagues in your business or organisation, and anyone else who knew Graham, and pass it on where appropriate.



