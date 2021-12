This petition has been launched asking to further improve road safety on Allesley Old Road and roads nearby and oppose Government plans for an £8 Charging Zone in Coventry.

This link is provided for information and not because ECHO is recommending that people sign (or equally that people should oppose it). These are complex issues and everyone needs to think in details of the impact before supporting any of the proposals or campaigns.

See here

This ePetition runs to 08/02/2022.