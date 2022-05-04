POWER RUNNING

George Power is fundraising this month for a Neurodiverstiy project for his School, Earlsdon Primary with the ADHD Foundation.



His mum Simone told ECHO “He is currently on the waiting list for a Neurodevelopmental Assessment and we wanted to do something to raise awareness within the community and help him to learn, understand and teach others about what he is going through.”



George has set himself a target to run 26 miles in the month of May and is already three quarters of the way to his fundraising target.



George’s JustGiving page explains a little more:



https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roarsomerunnergeorge







