National Express Coventry will increase single journey bus fares on 5 January 2025, from £2 to £2.90.

This coincides with the increase in the government’s cap from £2 to £3 for a single ticket on 1 January.

Other prices are unaffected.

Also from 5 January, NX Coventry service 2, Stagecoach Solihull to Balsall Common service 88 and Landflight Solihull to Knowle bus A3 will all be withdrawn and a new hourly Stagecoach service 188, Coventry to Solihull will be introduced. This will be a long, partially rural route, serving areas around Solihull, Knowle, Balsall Common, Berkswell, Tile Hill and on into Pool Meadow.

The main impact for the ECHO area is that between the Village Hotel and Pool Meadow it will cover the same route as Stagecoach route 51 through Earlsdon into the City. There are various implications, including the reinstatement of 2 buses per hour in Earlsdon Street and Albany Road.

However the NX Sunday-only service 51 from Pool Meadow to Westbury Road via Earlsdon will be discontinued from 5 January. The reason given for this decision is low usage.