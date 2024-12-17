Crossword Errors

We apologise for any confusion resulting from some errors in the prize crossword clues in the December / January issue of ECHO.



The errors are:

• 2 across should say 4 across

• 6 across should say 8 across

• The clue for 15 down is missing



If you complete the intersecting clues around 15 down it should be obvious what the missing word is, and several entrants have already submitted their answers on this basis, but we will accept entries with this clue left blank.



