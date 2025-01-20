Demo Against Cuts Affecting People with Learning Disabilities

Spon End based charity Grapevine, which helps people in poverty, disadvantage and isolation, will take around 200 supporters plus public service union Unison reps to a demonstration outside Coventry’s Council House on Thursday 23 January. The event coincides with the second and final council consultation meeting at the same venue which invites local people to express their concerns about the impact of proposed budget cuts on Coventry communities directly to councillors.



The demonstration is a reaction to “reference 25” in the council’s list of tough savings proposals for 2025/26 which will mean about half as much money (45% less) available for voluntary sector services helping people with learning disabilities like Help and Connect by Grapevine, which helps 80 people a year. Help and Connect helps people get out of crisis, make a plan for their lives, solve problems, have more people to turn to with a problem, stay safe, stay healthy, get and keep a job, be less isolated, make friends and have a better life.



The council’s consultation period on these cuts will end on 28 January with the closure of its online public survey. More information is available on the link: https://letstalk.coventry.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2025-26



A petition against these cuts is live until 7 March: https://edemocracy.coventry.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=565&TPID=59415270



Related