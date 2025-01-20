Memorial Park car park petition

The council is reconsidering its plan, dropped a year ago, to start charging for parking at Memorial Park for all parking.

The current three hours free parking at the park could be lost and motorists would be charged £1 for up to one hour, £3 for 1-2 hours and £3.50 for two to four hours.

So far 750 people have signed a petition against this.

Go to:

Coventry City Council, www.coventry.gov.uk

Search for ‘Petitions’,

Select ‘Current e-Petitions’.

The wording is as follows:

Cancel proposed increased car parking charges at the War Memorial Park.

We the undersigned petition the Council to cancel the proposed increased car parking charges at the War Memorial Park.

Increasing the parking charges at War Memorial Park should be cancelled because it disproportionately affects the most vulnerable members of the community, including families with children and individuals who rely on the park for exercise and well-being. Higher fees will discourage people from visiting the park, leading to reduced physical activity and social interaction, which are crucial for a healthy community. Additionally, the increased charges will cause displacement parking, burdening local residents with congestion and inconvenience. Cancelling the proposed charges will help maintain the park’s accessibility and ensure that it remains a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone.

This ePetition runs from 02/12/2024 to 28/01/2025.