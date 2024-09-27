News from Earlsdon Park Village

This article was submitted too late for inclusion in the printed October issue of ECHO.



Here are a few things that have been happening so far in September and also what we have to come in October.



The brilliant Joey Linden brought his Freddy Mercury tribute act to the Village – he was fabulous and certainly had all the right moves! He sang all the Queen favourites, and his rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody was so good.



On Saturday 14 September the Village held a sales Open Day – this is where members of the public can come into the village and have a look around the facilities and apartments which we have available. This is a great opportunity for prospective residents to see how life at the Village is. To compliment the Open Day we held a Barbecue on our 2nd Floor Terrace area and a steel pan band (Tropikal Vizions) provided the entertainment. The sun shone and the food, atmosphere, company were fabulous. A good time was had by all those who attended.



We have Natalie Knight coming to the Village on Friday 27 September with her Karen Carpenter tribute – we have a few tickets available for this show. These are £10 per person and can be obtained from Elaine on 024 7771 8047.



The following events are due to take place in October:

1. Tuesday 1 October @ 8pm, Bistro Show featuring Anne Marie Marlow, this is a free show and the Bistro is open to non-residents.

2. Saturday 5 October @ 7.30pm, Saturday Night Dance with David & Hazel Lombard. Tickets cost £4 per person (these dance nights are extremely popular so it would be best to contact Elaine on 024 7771 8047 prior to the day to check availability).

3. Friday 11 October @ 8pm, Showtime with Countrified (a Country and Western Band). Ticket costs are £12 for non-residents and must be purchased in advance – please contact Elaine on 024 771 8047 prior to the day to check availability.

4. Tuesday 15 October @ 8pm, Bistro Show featuring Steve Cesari, this is a free show and the Bistro is open to non-residents.

5. Friday 18 October @ 7pm, Coventry Cambrian Society will visit the Village and will hold their Annual General Meeting followed by a talk by Ted Richards, entitled “Norman Biggs – Death by Poison: An Unfortunate End to a Welsh Sporting Legend”

6. Tuesday 22 October @ 8pm the Bavarian Boys join us to celebrate Octoberfest. This will be a themed night and food will be available along with music to sing and dance along to.

7. Friday 25 October @ 8pm , Showtime with Geo Bello (a Soul and Motown singer). Ticket costs are £12 for non-residents and must be purchased in advance – please contact Elaine on 024 7771 8047 prior to the day to check availability.

8. Tuesday 29 October @ 8pm, Bistro Show featuring Lucas Rush, this is a free show and the Bistro is open to non-residents.

9. Every Friday afternoon and Sunday evening we have a Bingo session at the Village – if you are interested in coming along, please give Elaine a call for further details.



Yoga and Tai Chi classes continue to take place on a weekly basis. Chair and Hatha Yoga takes place on Thursday mornings and Tai Chi takes place on a Friday morning. Costs per class are £5 per person, payable via Reception on the day. Please contact Reception on 024 7771 8040 for further information.



Classes run by Coventry Adult Education continue at the Village and include the following:



Crafts – Intermediate Embroidery Monday 10am Craft Room

Line Dancing for Beginners Monday 2.30pm Village Hall

Dance Fusion Monday 3.45pm Village Hall

Lyrical Contemporary Dance Monday 5pm Village Hall

Flamenco Dancing Monday 6.15pm Village Hall

Line Dancing for Improvers Tuesday 6.15pm Village Hall

Ballet Improvers Tuesday 7pm Village Hall

French Improvers Wednesday10am Craft Room

Art – Higher Acrylic Painting Wednesday 6.30pm Craft Room

Ballroom & Latin Thursday 7.45pm Village Hall



Anyone wishing to find out information / enroll (regarding classes for the Summer term commencing in April should contact www.coventry.gov.uk/adulted or 024 7697 5200.



We will be holding our Christmas Fayre this year on Saturday 30 November. If you are a local market trader and would like to join us on the day, then please give Elaine a call on 024 7771 8047. Please note that anyone wanting to join us MUST have public liability insurance.





Photo (supplied) BBQ on the terrace

