Tony Back on the Tarmac

Legendary local charity fundraiser Tony Cunningham is attempting to repeat his “10-miles-a-day for a year” fundraiser for the charity Molly Ollys. His 2022 efforts raised £10750.

Tony’s new schedule started at 8am on Saturday 30 November in the War Memorial Park with the Lord Mayor, Cllr Mal Mutton, present to launch the event.

Molly Ollys supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing, providing gifts to individuals and donating therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.