A statement has been made by the Marpe Church re the Hearsall Star.

Marpe Statement

It is concerning that the church is using the threat of not honouring the promise to continue the tradition of the star to advance its arguments with the council over the newer church building.

Equally it is puzzling if their implication is true that heritage considerations are being applied to part of the property not protected by local listing.

Cllr Jayne Innes commented to ECHO: “Whoberley Ward’s Councillors Jayne Innes and Bally Singh continue to stand with Marpe Assembly as they undertake the repairs needed to make their building work for them.

“Our colleague Pervez Akhtar cannot voice an opinion for now, as he sits on Planning Committee, and this would prevent him taking part in any future Planning Committee Meeting on this issue, should one take place.

“When Hearsall Baptist Church announced it was to close, with the sale of the building, the very best outcome was that the building would be bought by another church community. The people of Hearsall and ourselves warmly welcomed the news Marpe Assembly had bought the building.

“I personally am perplexed by the difficulties Marpe Assembly are having in completing their renovations. The congregation has already done an enormous amount of work to the insides of the building, and once again adult baptisms are taking place there.

“I genuinely can’t see why Marpe Assembly shouldn’t be allowed to install UPVC windows – they’re practical, commonplace, come in different finishes and can be painted.

“Currently the building is drafty, with warmth and sound escaping from the existing windows” concludes Jayne.