Phoenix Players’ production of “Forget me knot “ by David Tristram, which had been rescheduled to 28-30 January, has been postponed again.

Unfortunately early in the New Year, one of the two male leads was injured in a fall.

Meanwhile they are still urgently seeking new members – at least one male, one female – who want to act. Please contact them either via the website (phoenixplayersearlsdon.com) or for immediate info/discussion, call Alan on 07549 168791.

Hopefully next month there will be a positive update on “Forget me knot”.