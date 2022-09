The by-election in Sherbourne ward to elect a successor to the late Cllr Seamus Walsh takes place on 22 September. Sherbourne ward includes Spon End and parts of Chapelfields north of Allesley Old Road.

Cllr Walsh won the seat on 4 occasions, most recently in May this year when he had an ultra-thin margin of 35 votes. He passed away only 2 months later.

For more details, see the Council’s website: Sherbourne by election