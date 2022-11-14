Lengthy Road Closure and Buses Rerouted

With effect from today, Monday 14th November, it will not be possible to access Butts Road from the Ring Road junction 7. This restriction will apply for around 12 weeks while the remodelling of the junction is completed. The diversion will take drivers from junction 8 via Holyhead Road and Four Pounds Avenue. However access onto the Ring Road will be maintained, and the temporarily closed on/off slip roads will be reopened on the north side of the junction.

Bus route changes during this period are as follows:

No 1 and no 2 towards Coundon and Tile Hill South will be diverted via Warwick Road and Earlsdon Avenue South. Croft Road and Albany Road will not be served.

Nos 6/6A, 18/18A to Tanyard Farm and Tile Hill South will be diverted via Upper Well Street, Holyhead Road, Four Pounds Avenue and Queensland Avenue. Corporation Street (beyond Upper Well Street), Croft Road, The Butts, Spon End and Hearsall Lane will not be served.

The work to fill in the junction 7 subway will be completed overnight on 15th/16th November (9pm-6am).

The plan for the new layout of junction 7 is shown below.