BUTTS ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE

After it rapidly became clear that the closure of Butts Road outbound from the Ring Road junction 7 with effect from Monday 14 November was unworkable, Coventry City Council has instructed the contractors to re-open the road and devise an alternative plan to complete the planned works.

However only the left most lane is open, meaning that all traffic, turning left into Albany Road or heading straight on to Spon End, is confined to that lane.

As yet the re-routing of buses 1, 2, 6/6A and 18/18A has not been reversed.

Please see: https://nxbus.co.uk/coventry/service-updates for further updates.