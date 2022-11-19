BUS SERVICE UPDATE

Following posts earlier in the week, outbound bus services to Earlsdon and Spon End have been restored, except in respect of Croft Road.

The full announcement from NX is as follows:

“To allow for air pollution work to be carried out, Butts Road will be closed to traffic from Croft Road.

While the road is closed the following diversions will be in force.

Services 1 2, 6, 6A, 14, 14A, 18, 18A towards Earlsdon and Spon End, will operate to Queen Victoria Road, then via Greyfriars Road, Warwick Road, and Ringway Queens to Butts Road.

They will not serve Croft Road.

All of these services will stop at Queen Victoria Road (Stand VR2).

Services towards the City Centre are not affected by this closure.”

See https://nxbus.co.uk/coventry/service-updates/ for any further announcements.