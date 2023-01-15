BUTTS ROAD CLOSURES

There are more road closures affecting Butts Road over the next 9 days.

Every night 8pm – 6am from Monday 16 January to Friday 20 January, there will be no access from junction 7 of the Ring Road onto Butts Road westbound. Access onto the Ring Road from the Butts Road citybound carriageway will be northbound only during these times.

Butts Road will also be closed in BOTH directions between junction 7 and Albany Road between 8pm on Monday 23 January and 6am on Tuesday 24 January.

Signed diversion routes will be in place and access to homes and businesses will be maintained.