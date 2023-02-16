SPON END NIGHTTIME CLOSURES

The latest phase of work on the Spon End road widening project will involve significant evening / overnight road closures between 20 and 24 February.

Contractors Balfour Beaty have informed local residents that Spon End / Butts Road will be closed on the city-bound side between the junctions with Hearsall Lane and Windsor Street between the times of 7pm and 6am on 5 nights, Monday 20 – Friday 24 February inclusive.

The notice states “Signed diversion routes will be in place and access to business and homes will be maintained at all times”, although it is difficult to see how that will be possible except on foot.

Balfour Beaty also say they will guarantee minimum noise, and noisy works outside the residential properties between the Railway Bar and Grill and Upper Spon Street will finish no later than 11pm.

Queries can be addressed to Onika Morgan by phone on 07715 615163 or email: AQPenquiries@balfourbeaty.com or on the nights work is actually taking place call Joshua Blair on 07756 503386.