Springboard Festival approaches

It is now only a couple of weeks to the opening of the Springboard Festival, one of the most exciting events we have ever held at the Criterion Theatre.

More than 30 performances, involving over 60 performers, actors and artists will be presented on our stage over 8 evenings from 25th March to the 1st April.

There is poetry, spoken word, music, multi-media performance, new writing and drama of many genres, including four in-house Criterion plays. Each evening’s offer is a different combination of at least three different performances, so there is something to appeal to every taste. There are multiple runs of selected shows, so you don’t have to miss anything!

The full programme is up on the theatre’s website now.

In addition, all week there will be art exhibitions in the bar and foyer; the Festival poetry workshop The Word from the Floor will be producing material; and we have a number of artists-in-residence documenting and responding to the Festival, including a poet and a sketch artist.

The festival brings together amateur, community and professional artists from Coventry and Warwick into the same creative space. We are looking forward to some fantastic collaborations unfolding live on stage, conversations that lead to future work and continued development of our theatre.

Please come and share in this exciting experience. We have a limited number of season tickets left at only £40, which allow you entry to any performance across the whole festival. Please note that these will only be on sale until 18 March. Individual tickets can also be bought for each evening at the usual prices.

The Criterion Theatre