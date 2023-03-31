OVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE – SUNDAY 2 APRIL

Butts Road will be closed in both directions between Windsor Street and the Ring Road junction 7 as part of the long running roadworks.

Albany Road will be closed between Butts Road and Brunswick Road.

The closure will be from 8pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday 3 April.

There will be signed diversions and access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Questions IN ADVANCE OF THE CLOSURE should be referred by email to AQPenquiries@balfourbeaty.com or by phoning 07715 615163.

For questions WHILE THE CLOSURE IS IN PROGRESS, please call 07707 268605.



