Butts Road will be closed in both directions between Windsor Street and the Ring Road junction 7 as part of the long running roadworks.
Albany Road will be closed between Butts Road and Brunswick Road.
The closure will be from 8pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday 3 April.
There will be signed diversions and access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
Questions IN ADVANCE OF THE CLOSURE should be referred by email to AQPenquiries@balfourbeaty.com or by phoning 07715 615163.
For questions WHILE THE CLOSURE IS IN PROGRESS, please call 07707 268605.
OVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE – SUNDAY 2 APRIL
