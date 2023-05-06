Earlsdon Methodist Church Event Cancelled

As part of its Centenary celebrations, Earlsdon Methodist Church invited all residents and visitors to Earlsdon to join them for a free barbeque, to be held outside the church on Saturday 20 May.

Sadly, owing to a combination of illness and double-booking of volunteers this event has been cancelled.

A new date has yet to be fixed, but we will advise when this happens.