As part of its Centenary celebrations, Earlsdon Methodist Church invited all residents and visitors to Earlsdon to join them for a free barbeque, to be held outside the church on Saturday 20 May.
Sadly, owing to a combination of illness and double-booking of volunteers this event has been cancelled.
A new date has yet to be fixed, but we will advise when this happens.
Earlsdon Methodist Church Event Cancelled
As part of its Centenary celebrations, Earlsdon Methodist Church invited all residents and visitors to Earlsdon to join them for a free barbeque, to be held outside the church on Saturday 20 May.