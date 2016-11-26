Christmas hampers appeal

Payne Associates is working with Age UK to collect food and drink to provide Christmas hampers for vulnerable and lonely people. If you would like to make a donation, pop into the Earlsdon office at 221 Albany Road and they will pass it on to Age UK for distribution. All donations must be received by 8 December and must have a use by date no earlier than February 2017.

The following non-perishable items are welcome:

Jam

Sugar

Tea bags/coffee

Christmas pudding/biscuits/cake

Tinned meat/fish/vegetables/fruit/soup

Pasta and pasta sauces

Rice/noodles

Cereals

Instant mash potato

Milk (UHT or powdered)

Fruit juice (carton)/squash

Flannel

Shower gel/aftershave/perfume

Toothpaste/toothbrush

Scarf/gloves/socks

Unwanted/unused Christmas or birthday gifts

Festive decorated basket/box

Christmas card/festive message

If you have any questions or would like to speak to Payne Associates about making a donation, please call 024 7667 7000 and they will be happy to help.