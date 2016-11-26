Christmas hampers appeal

Payne Associates is working with Age UK to collect food and drink to provide Christmas hampers for vulnerable and lonely people. If you would like to make a donation, pop into the Earlsdon office at 221 Albany Road and they will pass it on to Age UK for distribution. All donations must be received by 8 December and must have a use by date no earlier than February 2017.
The following non-perishable items are welcome:
Jam
Sugar
Tea bags/coffee
Christmas pudding/biscuits/cake
Tinned meat/fish/vegetables/fruit/soup
Pasta and pasta sauces
Rice/noodles
Cereals
Instant mash potato
Milk (UHT or powdered)
Fruit juice (carton)/squash
Flannel
Shower gel/aftershave/perfume
Toothpaste/toothbrush
Scarf/gloves/socks
Unwanted/unused Christmas or birthday gifts
Festive decorated basket/box
Christmas card/festive message
If you have any questions or would like to speak to Payne Associates about making a donation, please call 024 7667 7000 and they will be happy to help.