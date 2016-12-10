A message from David Meredith, Chair, Albany Theatre Trust to supporters:

I am thrilled to report that the threat to the Albany Theatre’s future has been lifted thanks to a pledge of critically important support from Coventry City Council for our exciting development plans.

As you probably know, our long-term future has been in doubt because of a threat to demolish the back of the theatre. The only way to save the theatre was to secure additional space on the ground floor of the former college building to provide essential facilities and expand the range of activities we can offer. Councillors will be asked to approve our development plans at a meeting of Cabinet on 3 January 2017.

I have been involved with the Albany Theatre for six years, and whilst no deal has yet been signed with the site owners I am confident that the Trust is on the brink of securing the future of this well-loved theatre for generations to come.

You can read more on our website here