Earlsdon Residents’ Community Farm Success

Five Acre Community Farm is celebrating 5 years of producing organic, seasonal veg grown on Coventry’s doorstep at Ryton Gardens. The project founded in 2011 by Transition Coventry has grown from strength to strength with the help of Earlsdon residents Jo Rathbone and Rachel Ward who form part of the committee. Jo says “Earlsdon has, from the outset of our project, bought into the ethos of the farm. A large number of our members live in Earlsdon and contribute to the farm in a number of different ways from buying our delicious veg to being a part of the steering committee or taking a work-share.”

The farm, which is certified organic by the Soil Association employs a full time grower to manage the growing programme which has seen the farm produce vegetables as varied as mooli and pak choi along with traditional staples such as carrots, onions and potatoes. In total the farm boasts producing over 60 different types of vegetables through the seasons and adds new varieties each year. Recently, an additional polytunnel has ensured plentiful salad crops throughout last winter and the early arrival of veg such as spinach, carrots and cucumbers.

Operating on a not-for-profit basis means Five Acres can plough back any surplus income in to producing top quality organic vegetables which are carefully grown and great value for money. This year the farm has hosted open days for the national Community Supported Agriculture Network, and regularly advises new community farm projects on how to start up and be financially sustainable. Gareth Davis, the farm manager says “We are enormously proud of our achievements. To be celebrating 5 years of success at the farm is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of all those on the ground. We are looking forward to the next 5 years and planning how to take our project even further forward.”

Five Acres would like to celebrate their 5th anniversary by offering Earlsdon residents an opportunity to taste our success with a special offer; 5 weeks for the price of 4. For more information about the farm or to take advantage of this special offer please ring Esther on 02476 441613 or email info@fiveacrefarm.org.uk quoting ECHO-VEG-5FOR4.