Bus Lane Suspension

The council’s plan to suspend a number of bus lanes in the city as part of a trial will be phased in from Monday 16 January, with yellow and black signs being placed to inform motorists which bus lanes are suspended. Bus lanes that do not have a black and yellow sign near them have not been suspended and are still being used as bus lanes.

The bus lanes that will be suspended in our area are:

– Tile Hill gyratory – on Tile Hill Lane inbound between Beech Tree Ave and the rugby club entrance. After the rugby club entrance there is a bus gate and no access for cars.

– Tile Hill gyratory – outbound between Renown Ave and Vanguard Ave and on-going between Vanguard Ave and the left turn toward London on the A45. Note the right turn bus lane towards Birmingham remains in operation.

The works to the lines and signs along the routes that are being suspended in this first phase will be complete by the end of February. The bus lanes will be suspended for nine months under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order. After six months, Council officers will report their findings back to Council so further decisions can be made.