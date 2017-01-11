Road Resurfacing – Poplar Road

Resurfacing in Poplar Road between number 19 and number 97 will shortly begin. This is phase 3 of the works.

This work is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 24 January and will take approximately one working day to complete. To enable the work to be carried out safely and quickly the council need to close Poplar Road full length from Earlsdon Street to number 97 between 7.30 am and 4.30pm. Sometimes they have to delay the road resurfacing work for reasons they cannot control i.e. bad weather but, if this does happen, they will let you know by clearly displaying notices on information boards at each end of the road.

Access to the closed road will be restricted to residents, businesses and essential users only (e.g. emergency vehicles, refuse collection). Pedestrian access will not be affected. The working hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm. Any vehicles left on Poplar Road during the working hours will be removed. If you have any problems with access, there will be traffic management operatives to assist you.

Residents living in Poplar Road will shortly receive a letter from the council advising of the above and providing relevant contact details.