Fostering in Coventry

The Council’s Fostering Team is running a New Year campaign to highlight the urgent need for more people to open their hearts and homes to Coventry children in 2017. Fostering means that you care for a child or children in your home, providing a safe, nurturing and positive environment. No specific qualifications or experiences are required but you do need to have a spare room and the time and motivation to care for children. It takes around four months to be approved as a foster carer and details of the support, training and payments made to carers are all available at www.coventry.gov.uk/fostering

Around 350 Coventry children are currently living in fostering households and the Council needs around 100 more placements for children.

If you are interested in finding out more, there are a number of informal ‘drop-ins’ and ‘meet the team’ information events happening across the city or you can call the recruitment hotline on 024 7683 2828.

Drop-ins will be held at Central Library in Smithford Way between 10am and 2pm on:

– Friday 3 February

– Friday 3 March

Meet the Fostering Team information sessions will be held at:

Thursday 26 January, 6pm-7.30pm, Christ The King Parish Centre, 14 Westhill Road, Coundon CV6 2AA

Wednesday 15 February, 6pm-7.30pm, Cheylesmore Community Centre, Poitiers Road, Cheylesmore, CV3 5L