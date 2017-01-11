Your Priorities to Tackle Crime and Safety in the City

People in the city are being invited to take part in a major survey to find out about crime concerns in Coventry. The city’s Police and Crime Board, Coventry Police and Coventry City Council are seeking views on community priorities, engagement and perceptions of safety and security in the city.

The survey is aiming to capture the views of the community. The Police and Crime Board is hoping to gain a wide variety of suggestions and ideas that people have for the city. The information provided will be used to shape the delivery plan for the Police and Crime Board, which will help the police and council prioritise how it addresses community concerns.

The deadline for responses is 31 January, 2017.

If you have any queries about this survey please contact the Police Partnerships Team at Coventry_partnership@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

Take part at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/police_crime_community_survey