Rochester Road HiMO plan

On 8 January we reported on an application is to change a residential elderly care home in Rochester Road into a house of multiple occupation for 21 students. There is concern about the immediate impact on the community and in the long term effect on the character of the area.

The deadline for comments and objections to the planning application is now 21 days from 10 January – the day the yellow notice went up.

Response may be via your local councillors, or by commenting on planning application number FUL/2016/2994 for 71-73 Rochester Road: http://planning.coventry.gov.uk/portal/servlets/PlanningComments?REFNO=FUL/2016/2994