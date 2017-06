We understand that the NatWest bank in Earlsdon is closing, we believe in June.

A planning application has been submitted to remove the NatWest signage, ATM and nightsafe.

This will mean that the only bank in Earlsdon Street – indeed the ECHO area – will be Lloyds, following the previous departure of Barclays and then HSBC in January 2014, when there was an outcry.