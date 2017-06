Planning applications have been submitted for two new houses in multiple occupation (HiMOs):

37 Winifred Avenue – change of use to two bed HiMO three self-contained studios (ref. FUL/2017/0857). Public consultation on this plan ends 15 May. View online application

39 Winifred Avenue – change of use to two bed HiMO and 3 self-contained studios (ref. FUL/2017/0858). Public consultation on this plan ends 16 May. View online application