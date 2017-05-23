It is estimated that one in four people live with mental health issues. This means that within our churches and communities we have a significant number of people for whom this is a concern. Come and find out more about this important issue.

Everyone is invited to attend a Mental Health and Faith Session from 10am – 1.00pm on Saturday 10 June at St Mary Magdalen Church (‘The Church with the Blue Roof’).

The Reverend Alison Hogger-Gadsby, Director of Keeping Health in Mind, was a mental health nurse and behavioural therapist before being ordained. She will discuss what it is to be mentally healthy/unwell, common issues, dementia, a theological perspective, what to do in a crisis and then hold a Q&A session. All are welcome!